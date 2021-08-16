New 96-Acre Film & TV Studio Planned for Sydney

SIDNEY—Lakeside Studio and Penrith Lakes Development Corporation have announced plans to develop a film studio and production training facility in Western Sydney.

The developers plans to capitalize on the explosion of international film and TV productions in Australia, with recent enquiries from overseas filmmakers estimated to be over $2 billion Australian ($1.47B in U.S. dollars) in production value.

The Lakeside Studio complex, incorporating next-generation technology to produce motion pictures and television series, will be set over 96 acres immediately west of Sydney and the new Aerotropolis and international airport.

The multi-million-dollar facility will be developed in three phases and will eventually feature 10 sound stages of various sizes aimed at attracting large-scale international productions, as well as catering for the domestic market, the developers said.

Number One sound stage with an area of 48,000 square feet will be the largest soundstage in the Southern Hemisphere, with a total sound stage area of over 226,000 square feet.

The facilities will be combined with a massive backlot and extensive water shooting options.

Lakeside Studio development is being spearheaded by James M. Vernon in the role of managing director. Vernon is an industry veteran who has 35 credits as executive producer and producer including “Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Kings Daughter” and “Predestination.”

“As streaming platforms race to produce original content, surging demand for studio sound stage space has created a worldwide shortage of studio facilities,” Vernon said. “Featuring extensive purpose-built digital production facilities, Lakeside Studio is set to become a new powerhouse of creative production to attract international film and television productions and deliver a world-class studio environment.”

Other facilities include an exterior infinity water tank and an interior water tank; extensive lakes for on-site water shooting options; significant back lot shooting options; over 9,000 square meters of workshop space; office space for production and ancillary businesses; and the construction of the Lakeside Media Park, including the Lakeside Academy (film school).