Nevion to Debut Managed Media Platform at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Nevion will debut Video/Path 3.5, the latest version of its managed media transport platform. Enhancements include an improved user interface for simpler operation, multi-tenanting support with associated security for service providers and the ability to reserve resources in advance.



These enhancements, combined with key network inventory and monitoring capabilities, enable non-specialists to manage their media transport services on their own. Simplifying the provisioning, inventory management and monitoring of media services, Video/Path enables occasional-use services, faster set-up times, proactive problem identification and resolution, and reduced operational and capital expenses through the automation of complex media transport processes.



