Nevion Founder Thomas Heinzer Named CEO

OSLO, Norway—Nevion, a provider of virtualized media production technologies, has announced that company founder Thomas Heinzer has been appointed as the CEO of Nevion, effective from 20 August 2021.

The appointment follows the departure of Geir Bryn-Jensen to pursue new projects. Nevion’s existing management team remains unchanged.

Nevion was acquired by Sony in October of 2020.

Heinzer founded signal routing and transport systems provider Network Electronics in 1996, which became Nevion in 2007. Heinzer has been a driving force in growing the company from a small broadcast equipment start-up to a global leader in media transport and service management solutions, which was eventually acquired by Sony in October 2020. He has been instrumental in the company’s M&A activities, and has most recently served in the management team as executive VP of strategic projects for Nevion, the company said.

“Nevion has a proud history of reinvention and is now working closely with parent company Sony to deliver the future of broadcast production,” Heinzer said. “After all these years with the company, I remain excited about the industry we are in and what we do.”

Heinzer also acknowledged “the great contribution of Geir Bryn-Jensen in shaping Nevion into the company it is now. I think I can speak for everyone in Nevion in wishing him the very best for the future.”

Some of the world’s largest media groups and telecom service providers use Nevion's technology, including AT&T, NBC Universal, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., NASA, Arqiva, BBC, CCTV, EBU, BT, TDF and Telefonica.