never.no to Demo Prompter App Upgrade at IBC2012

never.no will be in Amsterdam with a major upgrade to its Prompter app, which is designed to give presenters, anchors, hosts or other on-camera talent the ability to use social media and interactive content on the job. Prompter V2 allows presenters not just to receive and view real-time social media content while on the air, but to publish it as well, strengthening viewer engagement and increasing the broadcaster’s potential for revenue

.



Prompter gives on-air talent a way to view real-time social media comments from their viewers and fans, and incorporate that input into their programs. Incoming comments such as tweets and polling results are pushed directly into Prompter on a presenter’s iPad. From there, Prompter V2 enables presenters to publish that social commentary themselves while on the air to home audiences in real time, as opposed to sending the comments through the editorial and production departments for publishing.



Because Prompter is powered by the never.no Interactivity Suite (IS), feeds and comments are filtered automatically or manually, so the presenter only sees the best content. Prompter’s gesture-based navigation and simplistic interface make it easy to use, eliminating the possibility of confusion or added complexity for the on-air presenters.



Prompter is an additional option to never.no’s Interactivity Suite, a platform that supports participation TV by enabling viewers to influence a broadcast in real time, and by allowing them to interact with one another and the rest of the world. With IS, a broadcaster can effortlessly aggregate user-generated content from social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook into programming, and build synchronized companion apps that enable viewers to interact with their televisions using an iPad (or tablet), PC or smartphone.



Stand 7.A06.