Neureiter Joins Artel as National Sales Manager
WESTFORD, MASS.—Taking on the role of National Sales Manager – Broadcast, Jason Neureiter is the latest addition to the Artel Video Systems team.
Neureiter comes on board with 20 years of sales experience in the media, transport and IPTV markets. His past experience includes positions at Intelsat, BT North America, Level 3 and Vubiquity.
Neureiter will be based out of New York.
