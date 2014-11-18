NeuLion Selected to Power Rogers NHL GameCentre Live

PLAINVIEW, N.Y.—NeuLion was selected by Rogers Communications to power Rogers NHL GameCentre Live and maintain the delivery of the service to fans throughout Canada for the 2014-15 season.



The NeuLion Sports Platform, an end-to-end suite of video management, distribution and monetization tools, now enables Rogers to give its subscribers yet another way to connect to content. Rogers NHL GameCentre Live makes it easier than ever for hockey fans throughout Canada to watch their favorite team, delivering more than 1,000 live national, in and out-of-market regular season games, the 2015 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, the 2015 NHL All-Star Game and the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs on multiple devices.



In addition to the live games, enabled by the NeuLion Sports Platform, Rogers customers have exclusive access to GamePlus, an experience within Rogers NHL GameCentre Live, that includes innovative camera feeds, multi-angle replays and more. The NeuLion Sports Platform, seamlessly brings together up to seven different camera feeds, syncs them, encodes them in multiple formats and delivers them to viewers in an interactive, user-friendly experience.



Rogers also chose NeuLion to power digital experiences for its professional sports rights for NFL Sunday Ticket on Rogers Anyplace TV.

