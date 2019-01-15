NeuLion-based Streaming Service Launches

Sports branding company Endeavor, which acquired streaming technology provider Neulion last year for $250 million, has announced the launch of “Endeavor Streaming” which will encompass the company's video streaming products and services.

Endeavor currently offers streaming for the NFL, NBA, UFC, and Euroleague. In announcing the launch, the newly formed division has added new clients WWE and their WWE Network, one of the largest sports-entertainment OTT platforms in the world; UK-based BT and their new service, BT Sport Box Office; and OSN, the Middle East and North Africa's leading entertainment network.

The division will be co-led by Endeavor Chief Technology Officer Nick Wilson and Endeavor Streaming President of Business Operations Will Staeger. Staeger previously served as Senior Vice President within IMG's original content division following time at ESPN, WWE, and Dick Clark Productions.

“There is no better home for content owners – whether an established sports league or a rising new content creator—than Endeavor Streaming,” remarked Wilson and Staeger. “We've integrated Endeavor's scalable platform with NeuLion's industry leading technology and feature set to provide clients with the best tools and services in video streaming, removing technology as a barrier in reaching their consumers.”

Other major Endeavor Streaming clients include Univision, Sportsnet, Sky Sports, MSG, National Geographic, and Big Ten Network. The group will also continue supporting Endeavor properties like PBR (Ride Pass) and UFC (UFC.TV and FIGHT PASS) It has also launched several new consumer products, including Serie A Pass and Strive, the latter of which features action from both Serie A and La Liga, Italy and Spain's top professional soccer leagues, respectively.