Netflix Expands Audience Measurement Deal With Nielsen
Multi-year agreement for linear and streaming audience data spans U.S., Mexico and Poland markets
NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced an expansion of its audience measurement relationship with Netflix that includes a multi-year agreement to provide linear and streaming audience data across the U.S., Mexico and Poland.
In the U.S., Netflix will subscribe to Nielsen's National TV measurement data and Streaming Platform Ratings. In Mexico and Poland, Netflix will subscribe to cross-platform audience insights which are derived from streaming panels in each respective market.
The expanded measurement deal comes at a time when Netflix is looking to grow its advertising business. It will also help Netflix to better understand and measure audience behavior and viewing preferences to make informed business decisions about programming, the companies said.
With insights from across Nielsen's measurement services, Netflix will now have a holistic view of cross-media consumption, the companies said.
"We're honored to continue working with Netflix to provide them with the insights they need to understand their audience as media consumption evolves," said Kim Gilberti, senior vice president product management at Nielsen. "As we move closer to providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across screens and platforms with Nielsen ONE, this agreement with Netflix is another great example of why Nielsen is well positioned to lead the audience measurement movement now and in the future."
"The biggest shift in entertainment continues to be from linear TV to streaming and Nielsen's Gauge shows where viewers spend their time - and how their consumption patterns are changing," said Pablo Perez De Rosso, Netflix Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Analysis. "This information is essential for the industry and we're excited to continue to work with Nielsen in Mexico and Poland."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
