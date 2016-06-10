Net Insight, Eurovision Team on UEFA Live Coverage

STOCKHOLM—The UEFA European Football Championships kick off today, Friday, June 10, and will be brought to fans with the help of Net Insight, according to a recent press release. The live, interactive and on-demand media transport provided has announced it has partnered with Eurovision to support live coverage of the UEFA Euro matches with its fiber network technology for contribution and primary distribution services, including for 4K broadcasts.

