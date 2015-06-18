Net Insight Board of Directors Repurchase Own Shares

STOCKHOLM – Net Insight’s board of directors has announced that it will use the authorization given by the annual general meeting to repurchase its own shares. The repurchases will be carried out in batches over time leading up to the next annual general meeting. The execution of the repurchases will depend on market conditions; the repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable rules.

Net Insight is allowed to repurchase a maximum of 5 percent of the company’s total number of shares, which would be a total of 19,496,650 shares. Currently, Net Insight holds no own shares.

Net Insight is a provider of transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks.