NEP To Integrate Arkona, Manifold IP Technologies In Global Fleet, Network Center

FRANKFURT, Germany—IP core infrastructure solutions providers arkona technologies and manifold technologies have integrated their technologies into NEP’s global fleet of IP OB trucks as well as its Andrews Hub, part of the NEP network of connected production centers.

“A pivotal element in our strategic growth is adopting technology that not only meets current demands but also anticipates future needs of our customers,” Marc Segar, chief technology officer for NEP Australia, said.

NEP selected arkona’s BLADE//runner AT300 platform to deliver audio and video gatewaying, routing, and processing. BLADE//runner is designed with a flexible, modular software framework, offering a suite of live broadcast production software and hardware tools, including capabilities for audio/video routing, compression and processing, arkona said.

“Arkona’s BLADE//runner platform and manifold’s manifold CLOUD align perfectly with our vision, offering the agility and innovation essential for our expanding mobile fleet and dynamic Andrews Hub,” Segar said. “This partnership enables us to deliver robust and versatile production solutions that meet the extensive needs of our customers worldwide.”

The arkona platform operates on the company’s AT300 FPGA programmable acceleration cards, enabling real-time instantiation, control and monitoring of processing functions via a web-based UI, open APIs and NMOS IS-04 & IS-05, it said.

BLADE//runner makes it easier for NEP to manage complex multisite productions. The platform’s adaptability reduces the technical barriers associated with live broadcasting, ensuring operational efficiency and high-quality production standards in diverse environments, the company said.

NEP will rely on BLADE//runner to ensure seamless transitions across different production environments. The system is controlled by NEP’s TFC broadcast control platform. The manifold CLOUD, an ultra-low-latency multiviewer, is integrated into NEP’s technology stack to enhance its capabilities, the company said.

NEP also is integrating BLADE//runner and manifold CLOUD as part of a major upgrade to its IP-enabled Andrews Hubs in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. The Andrews Hubs is one of the world’s largest interconnected remote production networks, connecting 59 sporting venues via a high-bandwidth network.

The installation of manifold CLOUD multiviewer, slated to be one of the world’s largest, features in excess of 1,300 inputs and 500 outputs. Running on COTS FPGA programmable acceleration cards, manifold CLOUD handles demanding live sports productions while offering scalability, resiliency, quick deployment and unified control.

More information is available on the arkona technologies and manifold websites.