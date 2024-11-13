Major Norwegian Broadcaster Selects Arkona To Support IP-Based Workflow

GRIESHEIM, Germany—A major broadcaster in Norway has placed a large order for arkona technologies’ BLADE//runner AT300 offering IP gateway functionality, AV processing, ultra-low latency video compression and audio shuffling.

The arkona AT300 gateway offers exceptional video and audio density, as well as robust buffering capabilities for signal alignment. It relies upon an FPGA-based design that delivers minimal end-to-end processing delay, which is critical in IP-based workflows, the company said.

"The arkona AT300 delivers impressive density for JPEG XS, coupled with low processing latency between compressed and uncompressed signals, making it a strong choice for our ultra-low-latency requirements,” an evaluation report from the Norwegian broadcaster said. “As our platform will rely on JPEG XS for signal distribution across the WAN, the AT300’s ability to handle these signals at scale without introducing significant alterations is crucial."

Another reason for the broadcaster’s choice was the BLADE//runner platform’s dedicated audio-only app with superior audio routing, shuffling and processing capabilities. Offering a high-density solution for audio streams, it supports shuffling capabilities in all apps that handle video. As a dedicated audio-only app, it sets a new benchmark in audio processing density and performance, the company said.

The broadcaster placed the order with Danmon Group, arkona’s partner in the Nordics.

More information is available on the company’s website.