NEP Launches Four New Production Trucks

NEP Broadcasting, a Pittsburgh-based mobile television production company is debuting four new HD television production trucks this month.



NEP's American divisions, NEP Supershooters and New Century Productions, have built brand new SS16 and NCPXIV, and in the U.K., NEP Visions has released Gemini 1 and 2. This brings NEP's fleet to 27 HD trucks and two 3D truck in North America, and 14 HD trucks in Europe.



"These four new trucks represent NEP's absolute commitment to maintaining the best fleet in the industry. Our focus is always on providing our clients the best mobile production trucks, the latest technology and the top engineering expertise around. We are continually striving to maintain our reputation of excellence," said Chief Technology Officer George Hoover.



Over the past two years, NEP has built nine brand new trucks, and has three more under construction this winter.



SS16 is designed to scale to meet the needs of any show. The SS16 can handle the rapid set up required for one-day shows, and with wiring for 14 cameras, seven tape machines and several EVS servers, it can handle large-scale shows as well. In addition, SS16 was built to have an identical layout to SS18 and SS20, two other HD trucks in the Supershooters fleet, providing consistency between different mobile units, offering familiarity to crew and helping reduce set times.



NCPXIV is a flexible and feature-rich truck. With wiring for 16 cameras, 10 VTRs and several EVS servers, NCPXIV can handle a variety of shows, large or small. The layout features a large three-tiered production room with a virtual monitor wall and room for 10 positions in tape. NCPXIV will serve as Showtime's primary truck for boxing coverage.



Both Gemini 1 and 2 were built with a unique design that allows them to do the job of three existing trucks while increasing operational capacity, reducing set and strike times, and increasing fuel efficiency. They can connect using only 10 Stratos Multicore Fibers and produce two discrete shows simultaneously. They feature two Kalypso switchers which are capable of taking in feeds from 30 cameras, space for 15 EVS and 6 VTRs, and 57 flatscreen monitors across the two trucks. These trucks will be used for Sky's coverage of the 2010 Premiership.