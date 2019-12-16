NEP Group, Eurovision Announce U.S. Partnership

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group, an outsourced technical production partner, and Eurovision, a media services provider, are forming a partnership for the expansion of their media solutions services in the U.S.

This partnership is designed to allow the two companies to provide a set of integrated media management and distribution services to broadcasters and rights holders.

As part of the offering, NEP will provide its Mediabank media asset management platform to the Washington, D.C., facility of Eurovision America Inc. Specifically, Eurovision will offer connectivity and transmission services at the D.C. facility through the Eurovision Global Network, which will allow U.S. clients to manage their workflows and media content files through Mediabank, the companies say.

“Our partnership with Eurovision helps to ensure that the power of Mediabank is available to the clients and markets we serve in the U.S.,” said Jay Deutsch, director, U.S. Media Solutions for NEP. “The D.C. facility we built enables off-premise live ingest capability to Mediabank and sets the stage for highly efficient ways of working with live content. This is the first of many solutions I expect to come out of this next-generation production facility.

