NEP Group Appoints Martin Stewart CEO

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has announced that it has named Martin Stewart as its new CEO. Steward, who had been the company’s chief financial officer, succeeds Brian Sullivan.

Sullivan steps down from being CEO after leading NEP’s recovery from the severe impact of COVID through to record profitability and strategically repositioning the business for growth in new areas such as centralized production, the company said.

With a career spanning over 30 years in leadership roles in the media telecommunications and sports sectors, NEP reported that Stewart has led businesses through both acquisitions and organic growth and that his insights and experience helped NEP identify new growth and efficiency opportunities during his time as CFO.

Stewart has led several companies that have undertaken successful change programs including at Ono in Spain, OSN in Dubai and Sky NZ in New Zealand. Prior to these roles he was CFO at Sky UK as the company transformed from an analogue business to a digital one and helped double the size of the business during his tenure. He has held many other executive and non-executive roles gaining experience in both public and private companies.

In a statement announcing the leadership change, the NEP Board of Directors said, "We thank Brian for his significant contributions to NEP Group including delivering record profitability for the company in 2022 and winning marquee centralized production contracts that will be a foundation of future growth. We appreciate his dedication and service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are delighted Martin will be stepping up to lead the company as it enters its next phase of growth. Martin is an established leader with an impressive track record driving business transformation, which will be hugely influential as we continue to grow the business and double down on operational excellence.”

The company is also announced that effective immediately, Doug Kovach will be promoted to the role of CFO, NEP Group.

Kovach has been with NEP for over 12 years and is currently NEP’s senior vice president, finance and treasurer. In addition to his finance expertise, he brings a deep knowledge of NEP’s mergers and acquisitions, tax planning strategies, global treasury activities and accounting and operational processes.