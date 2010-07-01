NEP Broadcasting Rolls Two More 3DTV Production Trucks

PITTSBURGH: Production truck fleet proprietor NEP rolled two more 3DTV-capable mobile units today. The company said it revamped its SS31 truck and built SS32, brand new, and especially for 3DTV. The trucks will be inaugurated for ESPN’s upcoming 3D coverage of the Home Run Derby July 11.



SS32, NEP’s newest 3D production truck, will serve as the primary mobile unit for ESPN’s 3D coverage. SS32 is equipped with Pace 3D camera rigs, Sony cameras, Fujinon lenses, EVS XT2plus servers, Sony SRW and Panasonic DCV Pro tape machines, a Sony MVS8000-X switcher, and a Calrec Alpha audio board with BlueFin.



NEP’s revamped SS31 is geared for live 3DTV events with a variety of 3D rig options, EVS XT2 servers, support for 10 tape machines, a Sony MVS-8000 A switcher, and a Calrec Q2 audio console.



NEP rolled Supershooter 3D last September, the first 3D unit in its fleet. ESPN christened Supershooter 3D with its 3D coverage of the University of Southern California-Ohio State football game.



(Meredith Knight of NEP Broadcasting subsequently told Television Broadcast that Supershooter 3D and SS31 are one and the same, though Supershooter 3D was still on NEP’s Web site when the announcement was released.)

