NEP Acquires Mediatec Asia Pacific

PITTSBURGH—NEP continues to build its worldwide network of brands with its most recent acquisition of Mediatec Asia Pacific. The company, which is based in Melbourne, Australia, will help extend NEP’s video display capabilities into Australia and other countries in the region. Mediatec will also provide a broader range of products to NEP Australia’s existing client base.

“Our clients have been asking us for video display for years and now by working collaboratively with our sister company, Mediatec, will be able to provide these additional services to our clients,” said Soames Treffry, president of NEP Australia.

Mediatec Asia Pacific will remain an independent operating entity and will keep its current management team of Ben Claydon, Owen Davison and Steve Letch. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NEP is a provider of technology for live and broadcast events. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, NEP has locations in the U.K., Ireland, Europe, United Arab Emirates and Australia.