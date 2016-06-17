NEP Acquires Broadcast Solutions Group

PITTSBURGH—NEP is expanding its services to the Pan Asian market, as the provider of remote production services has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Broadcast Solutions Group. BSG is a provider of outside broadcast flypacks and broadcast services in the Pan Asian region with its headquarters in Singapore and offices in India, UAE and the U.K.

With the acquisition, BSG will operate as NEP Broadcast Solutions under the leadership of Saeed Izadi and will continue to be headquartered out of Singapore. No changes are expected to be made to BSG’s staff of 74 employees and freelancers, according to NEP Director of Marketing and Communications Tom Meston.

In addition to flypacks, BSG offers HD camera chains, lenses, and EVS machines. NEP will combine BSG’s 15 complete flypack solutions with its pool of assets, per Meston.

“This is NEP’s first acquisition in the broadcasting services segment of the business [in the Pan Asian region],” said Meston. “This will allow NEP to better service our current clients’ overseas needs, and it will offer clients in that region access to all of the services that NEP provides worldwide.”