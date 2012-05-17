Neil Johnston of Cox to Be Honored



ATLANTA: Cox Media Group’s Neil Johnston is in line for a notable honor from the money crowd.



He will receive the Distinguished CFO Award from the Media Financial Management Association.



Johnston is executive vice president, strategy and digital innovation for Cox Media Group, but until March, had been the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.



MFM President and CEO Mary Collins praised Johnston for his role in Cox’s “alignment of its traditional and emerging media operations into market-based, ‘360’ selling organizations.”



IT and engineering also are part of the infrastructure he now oversees. He began his career with Cox Enterprises in 1996 as manager of financial reporting



-- Radio World

