Broadcasters Foundation of America Elects New Board Members

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) has elected Kristin Cantrell, Owner/CEO, Seven Mountains Media and CapCity Communications, Kate Riley, President and CEO, America’s Public Television Stations (APTS), and Peter H. Smyth, former Chairman and CEO, Greater Media, to its Board of Directors.

Chair of the Broadcasters Foundation, Scott Herman, said, “We are delighted that broadcast executives of this caliber will serve on our Board. Their advocacy for our charitable mission is exemplary. Their input and ideas will help us continue to reach out to broadcasters across America to help those in our business who are in critical need.”

The Broadcasters Foundation’s Board of Directors is comprised of highly respected broadcast executives who are committed to “giving back” through the Broadcasters Foundation. The members of the Board represent a wide array of broadcast and broadcast-related companies.