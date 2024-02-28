NBCU’s Popular Video Clips Launch On Roku

NEW YORK & SAN JOSE, Calif.—NBCUniversal and Roku have announced that popular short-form video clips from “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” are now available on Roku and will appear regularly after airing on NBC. Clips from NBC Sports will be launching in the coming weeks.

Roku users can find the latest short-form clips from these shows on The Roku Channel and promoted across the Roku platform. Viewers can also access each show’s regularly updated library of clips via specific landing pages, discoverable through the Roku Home Screen and Roku Search.

“Roku is an important partner, bringing our leading entertainment and information to tens of millions of homes and broadening our footprint for our audiences and partners,” said Matt Schnaars, president, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “With this launch, together we will be able to deliver even more of the content that people want with can’t-miss short-form clips, all from the top talent and brands within the NBCUniversal family.”

“When everyone's talking about that surprise guest on Weekend Update or last night's hilarious late-night monologue, Roku users will be able to pull up the clip in no time and press play,” said Gil Fuchsberg, senior vice president, subscriptions, partnerships and corporate development, Roku. “We’re thrilled to expand NBCUniversal’s offering on Roku to include this continuously popular content, for our diverse audience approaching nearly half of U.S. broadband households.”

Current and newly launched NBCUniversal apps and services on Roku include: Peacock, TV Everywhere apps for NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Telemundo, USA, NBC Sports, NBC News, and CNBC and a host of FAST channels (FAST Channels: NBC News NOW, Dateline 24/7, TODAY All Day, LX, NBC and Telemundo local owned stations, The Rotten Tomatoes Channel, Saved by The Bell, American Crimes, Bravo Vault, E! Keeping Up, GolfPass, Historias de Amor, Lassie, Made in Chelsea, Million Dollar Listing Vault, NBC Sports, Oxygen True Crime Archives, Real Housewives Vault, SkyNews, SNL Vault, The Long Ranger, Top Chef Vault, Murder, She Wrote, Alfred Hitchcock, Little House On The Prairie, Bad Girls Club, TNBC, Universal Action, Universal Crime, Universal Monsters, and Universal Westerns.