NBCUniversal’s Dave Crossen Begins Second Term as C2HR President

NAPERVILLE, Ill.— C2HR (Content & Connectivity Human Resources) announced its 2022 executive committee, including three board members who will serve another term in their leadership roles: President Dave Crossen, senior vice president of HR for NBC Broadcasting & Content Distribution; Vice President Julie Neimat, executive vice president of employee experience and HR operations for Discovery Inc.; and Secretary Sandy Gunn, senior vice president of HR for Comcast Advertising.

Kara Anderson, vice president of compensation, HRIS & HR analytics for ESPN was appointed treasurer. Judy Mills, group vice president of HR for Mediacom Communications, and Kia Painter, senior vice president of HR business partnership for Cox Communications, will also serve on the executive committee.

“C2HR is fortunate to have a group of innovative leaders to strategically guide our organization through the opportunities and challenges of 2022. We are thankful for their dedication and look forward to their impact in the year ahead,” said Parthavi Das, executive director for C2HR.

For a complete listing of the 2022 C2HR board of directors, visit https://c2hr.org/about/.