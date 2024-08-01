NBCUniversal Delivers Record Olympic and Paralympic Ad Revenue

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal is reporting that it has set records for advertising revenue at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, breaking the record set at the Tokyo games. It also said that more than 70% of the advertisers for the 2024 Summer Games are new, with nearly half a billion dollars coming from first-time sponsors.

In addition, digital ad revenue more than doubled Tokyo digital, setting a record high for NBCUniversal.

While NBCU did not provide updated specific numbers, it reported several months ago that it had surpassed a record $1.2 billion .

“The 2024 Paris Games have delivered a uniquely powerful halo for brands at an incredible scale with a highly engaged and passionate audience,” noted Mark Marshall, chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “We are proud to have secured the highest Olympic and Paralympic advertising in the history of the Games, and are grateful to our advertisers for their partnership. Together, we have innovated the advertising experience with authentic and inspirational creative that is leaving a lasting impact on consumers.”

NBCU also reported that for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the company secured more advertisers than the 2016 Rio Games and 2020's Tokyo Games combined.