NBC Sports Super Bowl XLIX Remote Production Powered by Avid

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid announced that NBC Sports has adopted Avid Everywhere and implemented a fully integrated Avid MediaCentral workflow for its upcoming broadcast of Super Bowl XLIX in Phoenix. This large-scale remote production workflow, which NBC Sports also uses for its coverage of the Olympics, NASCAR, NHL, Formula 1, English Premier League, and other top events, allows NBC Sports to facilitate remote collaboration and increase production by more than 30 percent, according to the vendor.



During the week before Super Bowl XLIX, the Avid MediaCentral Platform will help NBC broadcast several programs from downtown Phoenix. Production teams in Phoenix will be able to collaborate in real time with producers and editors in Stamford, Conn., more than 2,500 miles away.



NBC Sports is setting up two remote production facilities in the Phoenix area: one at the University of Phoenix stadium, where Super Bowl XLIX will be played, and another at Block 23, a media center in downtown Phoenix that will host a variety of NBC Sports Group programming during the week of the game. Each location is outfitted with Avid Media Composer editing stations and shared storage technologies integrated with Avid asset management. Along with third-party WAN acceleration technology, the remote teams are able to leverage the production infrastructure at NBC Sports Group’s International Broadcast Center in Stamford—including a multi-petabyte media archive that encompasses several decades of content.

