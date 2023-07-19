NBC Sports Signs New Agreement with Gravity Media for Big Ten Coverage

Gravity Media has announced a new deal with NBC Sports to provide mobile units for its coverage of Big Ten football and basketball.

Gravity Media’s newest mobile unit, Aspen, will be deployed on the assignment along with its flagship mobile unit, Columbus. Another new S-Class unit with the same specifications as Aspen also being built and will join the fleet to support NBC Sports’ coverage from 2024.

The assignment begins with the start of this year’s College Football season with a game at The Big House, Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Last year, NBC Universal and the Big Ten Conference announced a major seven-year agreement for NBC and Peacock to become the exclusive home of Big Ten Saturday Night football, beginning in 2023.

Peacock will also serve as the exclusive home for eight additional Big Ten football games each season as well as dozens of college basketball games.

Over the course of the agreement, Gravity Media, and NBC Sports engineers will work together with NBC Sports’ producers and directors will employ new technologies and workflows for the coverage. Those include traditional full-production on site as well as remote-connected techniques at NBC Sports’ state-of-the-art facility in Stamford, Conn.

The production techniques were designed and perfected by NBC Sports’ and Gravity Media’s Broadcast Engineers in test case college events last season.

“We are excited NBC Sports is expanding its technical facilities partnership with Gravity Media as part of a multi-year agreement, in which they will provide mobile units for our upcoming Big Ten coverage,” explained Ken Goss, NBC Sports’ executive vice president of studio and remote production.

“Gravity Media’s HD mobile units offer the very latest in technology and we are excited to begin a substantive partnership with NBC Sports,” added Sean Seamer, Gravity Media’s president in the USA. “We provided facilities for the Peacock Classic basketball game between Baylor and Gonzaga last December, but this Big Ten agreement opens a new, deeper chapter in our relationship. Gravity Media has been capturing college sports action across the U.S. for more than 10 years, supporting thousands of high-profile sporting events including bowl games. We are looking forward to building on this experience with NBC Sports.”