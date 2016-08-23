NBC Sports Scores App Kicks Off

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC has taught an old app some new tricks, as NBC Sports Digital has announced it has launched the NBC Sports Scores app from what was for the past two weeks its NBC Olympics: Rio News & Results app. With the Olympics now officially over, the NBC Sports Scores app will now offer a personalized sports guide that delivers up-to-date scores, notifications and on-demand news and info from a range of sports leagues.

The repurposed app offers complementary live streaming services on the NBC Sports app and provide information on when and where to watch video content. Features include a game trending algorithm to gauge the excitement level of sporting events; personalized notifications; and integration of NBC Sports blogs.

The NBC Sports Scores app will cover the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NASCAR, Premier League soccer, Golf, NCAA football and basketball, tennis, and a number of international soccer leagues. The app is available now for iOS and Android devices.