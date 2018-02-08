NBC Olympics to Rely on Tektronix Test, Monitoring Gear

BEAVERTON, ORE.—NBCOlympics has selected Tektronix audio and video test monitoring and network monitoring for its production of the Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea. NBC Olympics will use Tektronix WFM7200, WVR7200, WFM5200 and WVR5200 waveform monitors, SPG8000A master sync and master clock reference generators.

The equipment will be used to monitor and test video and audio quality in NBC Olympics’ production, post production, transmission and distribution workflows in NBC facilities. NBC will use WFM8300 waveform monitors for 4K HDRK applications. Tektronix Sentry products will be used for monitoring of the transport streams involved in its production.

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's Olympic coverage.

