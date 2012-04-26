NBC Olympics Taps MOG Technologies for Centralized Ingest



NEW YORK–NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, will use MOG Technologies’ centralized ingest solution for its production of the 2012 London Olympic Games from London, July 27 – August 12.



NBC Olympics will used MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL centralized ingest solution to conform Sony XDCAM material for its posterior distribution for multiple platforms. With an intuitive and unique interface, mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 ingest system will conform the captured clips from Sony XDCAM Stations, re-encoding the whole sequence from MPEG-2 LongGOP 50Mbps into MXF OP1a, delivering the output to the multiplatform distribution servers. The mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 will also enable the handling of growing files, saving time to the editors, when sending their EDL’s for conform, merging sub-clips from several LongGOP sources.



Additionally, the mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000—MOG’s SDI Recorder—has also been deployed to allow faster access to the media, by capturing simultaneously to the Omneon MediaGrid and Avid Interplay/ISIS, allowing the files to be immediately available in the editing suite, for a faster turnaround of media.



The fully interoperable system was integrated with Avid Interplay MAM, which handles the distribution and load-balancing of conform jobs, and Omneon Media Grid storage, offering a high traffic performance and a great interoperability between platforms.



“This is our fourth Olympics using software products from MOG, and our first time using some of their hardware, said David Mazza, senior vice president, Engineering, NBC Olympics. “They have always been very quick to adapt to our every changing digital media workflows, and have always done so with excellent reliability.” “MOG has worked with NBC Olympics since 2006, and is proud to announce that its expertise and know-how has continuously been selected to ensure the success of the broadcaster file based production workflows,” and Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO from MOG technologies.

