NBC News Now Expands Into Latin America

NEW YORK—NBC News Now has expanded its international distribution into Latin America with launches in Mexico and Brazil on Samsung TV Plus.

The deal to make NBC News’ 24/7 streaming news network available for free through Samsung TV Plus makes it the first U.S.-based news channel available on the platform in those territories.

NBC News reported that the expansion follows NBC News Now’s record performance in the third quarter and during the week of the U.S. presidential election, but did not provide specific data beyond reporting that on Election Day, NBC News Now delivered its best day on record with over 100 million views.

NBC News Now is fully distributed across every free, ad-supported streaming platform in the U.S., as well as on NBCNews.com and the NBC News app, the company said. NBC News Now, which launched in 2019, already has international distribution in Europe in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.