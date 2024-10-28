Samsung TV Plus Hits 88 Million Monthly Active Users

Samsung said its free ad-supported TV (FAST) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service Samsung TV Plus is now attracting 88 million monthly active users, and that global viewing on the free streaming platform has grown by more than 50% year-over-year.

Samsung explained that the service’s rapid expansion has been fueled by its core U.S. user base of Gen Zers, millennials and Gen Xers, who over-index in the 18-49 demographic that is crucial for advertisers.

Global viewing has also been helped by recent launches in Singapore and the Philippines. An upcoming launch in Thailand will expand Samsung TV Plus’s availability to 30 territories worldwide.

“The success of Samsung TV Plus reflects our commitment to delivering a superior user experience with high-quality content that resonates with consumers,” Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and general manager at Samsung TV Plus, said. “When we embarked on this ambitious journey, our vision was to offer a premium streaming alternative that was both simple to use and free. The strategic bets we made nearly a decade ago have established a strong foundation for a service now enjoyed by 88 million streamers each month, and the path ahead is bright and promises continued growth well into the future.”

Currently Samsung TV Plus offers a wide range of genres with more than 3,000 channels and tens of thousands of on-demand options.

In addition to the global linear TV viewing growth, the free streaming platform also reported that global AVOD viewing surged more than 400% year over year.

“As the ad-supported streaming ecosystem continues to surge in popularity, Samsung TV Plus has emerged as a clear favorite among viewers across key demographics, with advertisers in prime verticals already leveraging its immense opportunity,” Samsung Ads VP, Head of Ad Sales and Operations Michael Scott said. “With today’s announcement, it’s evident that our viewers continue to be super leaned-in and engaged, choosing to return time and time again. For advertisers looking to drive outcomes and prove results, Samsung TV Plus brings together the best of TV and streaming to offer an effective and measurable performance-driven solution.”