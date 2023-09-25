NBA 2022-23 Season Scored 100M Unique Viewers in India

MUMBAI, India—As the NBA 2023-2024 season gets set to start in October, the league, which has made international expansion a key priority, has issued data showing that NBA games attracted record numbers of viewers in India during the 2022-2023 season.

The NBA said that 2022-23 NBA season was the league's most-watched ever in India, surpassing 100 million unique viewers across linear, social media and digital media platforms for the first time ever.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season action starts on Wednesday, October 25 and games will air live in India on Sports18-1, JioCinema and NBA League Pass via the NBA App.

"Surpassing the milestone of 100 million unique viewers last season is a testament to the growing interest in basketball here in India. Our strong distribution network and local language commentary on the platform has expanded the league's audience in the country, especially within the Hindi-speaking markets," said NBA India global partnerships & media business head Sunny Malik. "As we gear up for the 2023-24 season, we look forward to building on this momentum by providing fans in India with new and exciting ways to experience the NBA, including digital innovations and customized content on the devices and platforms they use the most."

The NBA also reported these stats from the 2022-23 NBA season in India: