NATE Announces 2017 Board of Directors Election Results

WATERTOWN, S.D.—A new face will be joining three familiar ones on the National Association of Tower Erectors’ Board of Directors, as revealed by the results of the organization’s 2017 election. Randel Scott, president of Texoma Contracting is the newest elected member of the board, where he will join Jim Tracy, CEO of Legacy Telecommunications; Jim Miller, president of EasTex Tower; and Ben Little, CEO of Centerline Solutions, all of who were re-elected.

Randel Scott

All four members of the board were elected by industry peers. The quartet will officially begin their two-year terms on Feb. 26, 2017 at the NATE UNITE 2017 Conference, which will take place in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The recently elected NATE Board of Directors will preside over an era of unprecedented advances in wireless infrastructure and technologies and will provide innovative, proactive leadership in order to maintain the Association’s role as the global leader in safety, standards and education as the industry moves toward the deployment of 5G networks,” said Todd Schlekeway, NATE’s executive director.