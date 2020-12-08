Natasha Dickson, Patrick Morel Join TVU Networks EMEA Sales Teams

Natasha Dickson, sales director, Southern and East Africa (left) and Patrick Morel, regional director for France and Benelux have recently joined TVU Networks.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Natasha Dickson and Patrick Morel have joined TVU Networks in sales positions serving the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

Dickson is leading sales efforts in the southern and eastern part of the African continent. She will report to Sushant Rai, vice president, Sales – South Asia, Middle East and Africa. Morel is heading sales initiatives in France and the Benelux region. He will report to Rafael Castillo, vice president and general manager for Europe and Latin America.

“I am excited to welcome Natasha and Patrick to TVU,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “The breadth of media and broadcast experience they each bring to their respective regions will be invaluable in serving the growing needs of our existing customers while also addressing the increased interest in our solutions across Europe and Africa.”

Dickson has more than 16 years of experience in the broadcast and telecommunications industries. Before joining TVU, she was sales director for pay-TV conditional access module maker SmarDTV. Prior to SmarDTV, she was sales and accounts director at SeaChange International.

Morel has more than 35 years of experience in the broadcast and media industries. He joins TVU after three years as business development director at Rohde & Schwarz. Morel has held several senior sales and management positions, including three years in a senior channel role at Quantum where he primarily focused on Media and Entertainment storage.