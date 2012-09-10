NASCAR Project Wins IBC2012 Innovation Award

AMSTERDAM—Telestream and Quantum announced that the NASCAR video capture-and-replay project incorporating technology from both companies won the prestigious IBC2012 Innovation Award in the Content Management category. Telestream developed the video capture-and-replay system for NASCAR's high-speed sports officiating. The award recognized NASCAR and its project partners, including Quantum for its StorNext data management software and CineSys for its disk storage. It was presented during the IBC2012 Awards Ceremony on September 9.



"It is an honor for the NASCAR project to be recognized by the IBC," said Barbara DeHart, vice president of marketing at Telestream. "The new race control system would not have been possible without the collective efforts of NASCAR Productions, along with the Telestream, Quantum and CineSys teams. Together, we were able to bring high-quality capture and replay into the race-day operations of one of the most exciting sports around."



In the fast-paced world of NASCAR racing, where broadcasts reach more than 150 countries, video also plays a key role in controlling NASCAR races. The new race control system is based on Telestream's Pipeline HD hardware encoder and a new, high-performance, multi-clip Pipeline Replay application. The scalable, file-based system provides instant capture and synchronous display of 18 high-definition (HD) camera feeds, enabling instant access, search and analysis of an entire race event.



"The instant-replay system that Telestream has provided NASCAR this season has enabled our officials to perform their jobs in an even more efficient and time-sensitive manner," said Robin Pemberton, NASCAR vice president of competition. "Having instant access to that many camera angles featuring such high-quality video has been a terrific addition to our race weekends."



The race control system utilizes high-speed StorNext File System software from Quantum to provide simultaneous access of video content, including the ability to rewind and read while continuing to write from 18 HD cameras. CineSys provided on-site infrastructure, architecture, installation and technical assistance.



"We are pleased to have been selected by Telestream to participate in this important project, and it is especially gratifying to be recognized in this prestigious award. StorNext's robust file sharing software is fine-tuned to address the high-performance streaming needs that accompany higher-resolution video. Because of our collaboration, these combined technologies are greatly improving the accuracy of race monitoring and enhancing the experience for millions of NASCAR fans," said Janae Stow Lee, senior vice president, File System and Archive Product Group at Quantum.



