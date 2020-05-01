NASCAR Live Races Returning in May

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.—NASCAR has announced that live races will return starting on May 17 after postponing the season back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven races will take place over an 11-day period, however all taking place at two locations—Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina—and without fans in attendance. The schedule includes the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.

All of the races will be broadcast live on either Fox or Fox Sports 1.

Here is the announced schedule:

May 17, Cup Series, Darlington Raceway, 3:30 p.m ET on Fox

May 19, Xfinity Series, Darlington Raceway, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

May 20, Cup Series, Darlington Raceway, 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

May 24, Cup Series, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6 p.m. ET on Fox

May 25, Xfinity Series, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

May 26, Gander Trucks Series, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

May 27, Cup Series, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

“We are excited to welcome back the Fox NASCAR season to our airwaves to provide a return to live sports, a move toward normalcy and a much-needed distraction during these unprecedented times,” said Mark Silverman, president, National Networks, Fox Sports. “While we are thrilled to return to the race track, the health and safety of our employees and all race participants is our top priority. We will continue working in lockstep with our partners at NASCAR and the race tracks to follow all national and local health guidelines.”

NASCAR expects to make additional schedule announcements in the future.