Tennis Channel to Broadcast Live Matches May 1-4

LOS ANGELES—Live tennis is coming back to people’s TV screens, as the Tennis Channel has announced that it will broadcast the Tennis Point Exhibition Series from May 1-4.

The Tennis Point Exhibition Series is an eight-man tournament that will feature 32 matches in a round robin format. It will take place in Germany, which recently relaxed its coronavirus-prevention restrictions. Even so, the tournament will take place behind closed doors and without any fans in attendance.

This is the first professional event since the men’s and women’s tours went on hiatus in March.

“We’re as excited as tennis fans everywhere to see the game return, and thrilled to be able to present this live competition with ranked players on Tennis Channel, as the first competitive tournament since the professional tours shut down in March,” said John MacDonald, senior vice president, content programming at Tennis Channel. “We fully embrace safe-play guidelines and continue to work with players, event organizers and sponsors to present this breakthrough event—and hopefully additional ones in the weeks to come—for fans across the country.”

Tennis Channel will provide coverage of the tournament live on TV, as well as on-demand through the Tennis Channel app and www.tennis.com starting on May 1 at 3 a.m. ET.

In addition, Tennis Channel will air programming from its studio show “Tennis Channel Live” throughout May.

Tennis Channel is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group.