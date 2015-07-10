NAB’s EVP Government Relations Kelly Cole to Exit

Kelly Cole



WASHINGTON – Kelly Cole, who has served as the NAB’s executive vice president of government relations for the past four years and been with the organization for the last nine, told the NAB board that she will be leaving to start her own lobbying firm. Cole will still work on behalf of the NAB, as the organization will be an anchor client in her new firm.

“Kelly Cole has been a remarkably effective advocate for local broadcasters for the last nine years,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “As she embarks on this new chapter of her career, she has NAB’s deep affection and gratitude for a job well done.”

Smith also said NAB intends Cole’s successor very soon.

Cole’s last day with NAB will be Aug. 14.