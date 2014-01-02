NAB TV Board Adds Oakley

WASHINGTON— NAB Television Board Chair Marci Burdick has appointed Quincy Newspapers President and CEO Ralph Oakley to the NAB TV Board of Directors. He replaces LIN Media Executive Vice President of Television Scott Blumenthal, who is retiring.



Oakley became president and CEO of Quincy in 2009 after working for the company in various operational and management positions since the 1970s. He is a fifth-generation family member to work in broadcasting.



An active member in the broadcast industry, Oakley is currently a board trustee of NAB's political action committee and serves on the boards of NBC Television Affiliate Association and the Television Bureau of Advertising, and is a past board member of the ABC Television Affiliate Board of Governors.



A past president and State Leadership Chairman of the Illinois Broadcasters Association, he was the 2012 recipient of its Vincent T. Wasilweski Broadcaster of the Year award.