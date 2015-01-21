NAB Show to Feature Aerial Robotics and Drone Pavilion

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 2015 NAB Show, held April 11-16, will feature a new Aerial Robotics and Drone Pavilion, presented by Drone Media Group in partnership with NAB Show. The new exhibit area, located in the South Upper Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature dozens of aerial robotics companies, a flying cage, demonstration area with seating, and daily sessions.

The Pavilion is sponsored by DJI Innovations, a manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems and media acquisition technology.

“Unmanned aerial systems are increasingly being used to cover live events and breaking news, and in industries such as real estate, law enforcement, search and rescue, and more,” said Mannie Frances of the Drone Media Group. “Drones were one of the hottest technologies at the 2014 NAB Show. We are excited to unveil the Aerial Robotics and Drone Pavilion in 2015.”

Exhibitors currently participating in the Pavilion include DJI, Canon, Amimon, DSLR Pros, XFly Systems, TeraLogics, Go Professional Cases, ArrowData, Sky High Media, ZM Interactive and Unmanned Vehicle University.

The Pavilion will also feature sponsored presentations daily from 9:15 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Topics include laws and regulations surrounding drones, the use of drones for news gathering, drones in space (NASA Project Case Study), capturing aerial video and employing range extenders.