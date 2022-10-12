NAB Show NY: Verbit to Launch New Captioning System for Local News

NEW YORK—The local news market is on the receiving end of a personalized captioning solution after the introduction of a new live TV captioning ASR solution.

After the acquisition of the captioning company VITAC in 2021, the Verbit Company announced the release of an as-yet-unnamed automatic captioning system with hybrid capabilities that is based on ASR technology. The solution will be unveiled at the upcoming NAB Show New York event, running from Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The new product is a customized, adaptable engine developed with input from captioning, speech and machine-learning experts and includes features such as professional data prep by specialists who research and review content added to the ASR engine before each session starts. Clients are given the option to request a so-called human co-pilot for control of a live ASR session in real time, which provides support in corrections, custom caption placement and domain changes.

Verbit, which is now comprised of VITAC as well as Automatic Sync Technologies, Take 1, Take Note and US Captioning, employs what it says is the largest professional captioning workforce in the world.

“Verbit is proud to expand its superior AI transcription technologies into the media space through the launch of VITAC’s newest product offering — an adapted and hybrid automatic captioning solution designed for the North American broadcast market,” said Raffi Margaliot, Verbit chief product and technology officer.