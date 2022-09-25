NAB Show NY: One Minute With… TSL Products

TV Tech talked with Greg Siers, director of sales, Americas, ahead of NAB Show New York. Attendees can find the company on the show floor of the Javits Center in booth 1031.

TV TECH: What is TSL Products most looking forward to at NAB Show New York?

GREG SIERS: TSL always looks forward to the chance to catch up with our customers face-to-face at NAB Show New York. Our focus is on listening to our customers to then deliver innovative solutions that add value for them. There’s no substitute for doing that in person while visiting the greatest city on the planet!

TVT: What will be TSL Products’ most important product news?

SIERS: TSL is a leading specialist in audio monitoring, broadcast control solutions and power management systems. We are excited to highlight several new and award-winning solutions at NAB Show NY including X-Connect, SAM-Q-NET, TM-TALLY and Intelligent Power Management systems.

Visit TSL’s website to learn more about the company’s latest products.