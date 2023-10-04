NAB Show New York: Black Box to Demo Emerald DESKVUE KVM Over IP

DALLAS—Black Box will showcase Emerald DESKVUE at NAB Show New York. Its KVM-over-IP receiver supports users with intuitive user experiences, system connectivity and customization, and switching between sources—all suitable for control room environments.

The Black Box Emerald KVM-over-IP platform serves as a scalable universal access system, which the company says gives users the flexibility to connect to both physical and virtual machines, with anywhere, anytime IP access over an existing IP network, WAN or even the internet. The Emerald DESKVUE KVM-over-IP receiver, a small-form-factor device, offers users a new concept in creating individually tailored workspaces.

Emerald DESKVUE allows a user to access up to 16 different physical or virtual systems simultaneously, replacing multiple receivers and reducing system complexity and costs. All systems are displayed as individual windows on up to four 4K or curved (5K) monitors. Users can arrange these windows in any way, as they would on a video wall, but at their desk space. According to the company, switching between systems happens automatically in the background as users perform their tasks, removing any need for manual switching commands — or even awareness of system changes.

Product managers will be available at the show to answer questions about how this and other Black Box KVM-over-IP solutions address a variety of broadcast, media and control room challenges. The company will exhibit in booth 627.