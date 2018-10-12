NAB Show Launches Business Exchange Program

WASHINGTON—NAB Show, together with strategic partnership broker VerticalXchange, will produce and host a series of events featuring one-on-one business meetings for television and video professionals with pre-qualified technology companies through a new program it calls “TVXchange” presented by NAB Show. The first TVXchange will be held June 2-5, 2019 in Park City, Utah

The three-day event will feature curated and confidential meetings between sponsor companies and senior media technology executives and their buying teams to discuss both short and long-term initiatives, product needs, and specific budgeted projects.

“The NAB Show TVXchange is designed to help content creators and distributors identify partners that are uniquely positioned to provide tailored solutions,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Business Operations Chris Brown. “Each meeting is custom built and mutually-beneficial, delivering significant ROI for participants.”

“We believe in the power of strategic partnerships. That’s why we’re thrilled to collaborate with NAB to extend the benefits of our process to executives in the media and entertainment industry,” said VerticalXchange Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Juli Anne Patty. “The NAB Show TVXchange will help TV and video technology professionals create and maintain competitive edge, while keeping their focus on all the other critical tasks their jobs demand.”

VerticalXchange describes itself as a strategic partnership broker for global industry leaders and companies.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting, contact NAB Senior Vice President of Business Development Eric Trabb or NAB Show TVXchange Director Jon Lowell.