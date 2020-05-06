NAB Show Express to Feature Pai, Smith Conversation

WASHINGTON—The NAB Show Express program is filling out and will now include a keynote conversation between FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and NAB CEO and President Gordon Smith as part of the NAB Show Express Welcome Event.

Pai, as the industry’s top regulator, will discuss communications policy issues that are currently on the agenda for the FCC, including spectrum policy and media ownership.

In addition to the conversation between the FCC and NAB heads,the NAB Show Express Welcome Event will also be the time that Smith gives his annual “State of the Broadcast Industry” address. In addition, the Welcome Event will see the presentation of the NAB Distinguished Service Award to the late Jim Henson , as well as the Crystal Radio Awards , Digital Leadership Award , Engineering Achievement Awards and the NAB Crystal Heritage Award to KCVM-FM Cedar Falls, Iowa .

The NAB Show Express Welcome Event will take place live at noon on May 13 and be streamed on nabshowexpress.com. It will be available on-demand following the event’s conclusion.

The NAB Show Express is the virtual substitute for much of what was going to be available at the cancelled 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The event is taking place from May 13-14 with live and on-demand sessions, and 24-hour online access to all content.

PLUS: NAB Show Express Highlighting TV Production Evolution in ‘Let’s Talk Cine’

Registration for NAB Show Express is free.