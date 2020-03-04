Jim Stenberg to Receive 2020 NAB TV Engineering Award

LAS VEGAS—The National Association of Broadcasters have tapped Jim Stenberg, principal broadcast RF engineer for American Tower Corporation, as the recipient of the 2020 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award.

The Engineering Achievement Awards, which have been given out by the NAB since 1959, are awarded based on peer nominations of individuals for their “significant contributions to advancing broadcast engineer,” per the NAB.

At American Tower Corporation since 2013, Stenberg serves as the subject matter expert on broadcast antenna systems on the company’s towers throughout the U.S. He is the holder of nine patents and helped design numerous RF system products. In addition, Stenbreg has co-written a handbook on digital television implementation and has presented technical papers at NAB, SBE and IEEE conferences, as well as others.

Throughout his 33-year broadcast career, Stenberg has worked for several antenna and RF system manufacturers, and also ran his own consulting and field service business for eight years.

The NAB also announced that Jeff Welton of Nautel will receive the 2020 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award. For more information on Welton’s career, visit TVT’s sister publication Radio World.