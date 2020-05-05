NAB Show Express Highlighting TV Production Evolution in ‘Let’s Talk Cine’

'The Mandalorian' is one of the shows currently using virtual production techniques.

WASHINGTON—NAB Show Express is adding a interactive program to its slate that takes a deep dive into the technology that is changing the TV (and film) production landscape. Titled “Let’s Talk Cine,” this live program will feature conversations with filmmakers, technologists and studio executives on how new technology is impacting the creative and physical process of production and post-production.

The first session in the “Let’s Talk Cine” program is “How Is Virtual Production Changing Television?” Produced in association with the Television Academy’s Interactive Media Peer Group, the session will explore how virtual production tools were used on shows like HBO’s “Run” and the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” The session, which will take place on May 13, will feature Sam Nicholson, ASC, Stargate Studios; Miles Perkins, Epic Games; Christina Lee Storm, DreamWorks Animation; and Richard Bluff, Industrial Light & Magic.

Also on May 13, there will be a behind-the-scenes look at the popular Netflix series “Ozark,” specifically detailing the show’s visual evolution. The panel will consist of “Ozark” production designer David Bomba, cinematographers Ben Kutchins and Armando Salas, and director and camera operator Ben Semanoff speaking on how the use of art direction, lighting, shot design and camera work created the show’s dark look.

With productions taking place at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, “Let’s Talk Cine” will also have a special panel titled “Remote Production and Post: Lessons Learned After Two Months of Safer-At-Home” on May 14. ASC Motion Imaging Technology Council help produced the session, which will focus on the best platforms, apps and practices for creating and finishing content remotely.

Additional sessions will include an “Ask Me Anything About Filmmaking” live session with three-time Oscar nominee Roderigo Prieto, ASC, AMC, and a webinar from filmmaker Nigel Dick, “One Man Crew: Nigel Dick Shares His Tips & Tricks”