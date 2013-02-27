NAB Show and NewBay Media Create Connect2 Media & Entertainment

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK — Connect 2 Media & Entertainment is a new year-round news and information source and online community for media and entertainment professionals. Inspired by NAB Show and produced in partnership with NewBay Media, Connect 2 ME is a socially enabled digital gateway where NAB Show attendees, exhibitors and the media and entertainment community at large can access content via a website, frequent e-newsletters, social media and mobile/tablet editions.



“Each year, the NAB Show brings together over 90,000 media and entertainment professionals, including 1,500-plus exhibitors, for a week’s worth of amazing content and conversation. However, the reach of the NAB Show, its audiences past and present, extends to hundreds of thousands worldwide—that is the real promise of Connect 2 ME and why we are so excited about its launch,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations. “Connect 2 ME will serve as a vehicle to continue and enhance conversations started on-site at the NAB Show to 365 days a year.”



The community, currently under construction, is targeted to launch in March, offering news, features, commentary, trends and relevant reader engagement opportunities with separate areas dedicated to creative, business and technology sectors. Content will be a combination of aggregated, curated news from NewBay Media brands and other industry news and information sources, plus originally written blogs and columns by industry experts. Targeted e-newsletters will support Connect 2 ME.





Carmel King, Newbay’s executive vice president, said, “The new community will offer media and entertainment professionals a single, digital media platform to keep up with technical trends that affect them — in TV, video, audio, radio, mobile, online video, digital media, telepresence, enterprise, film, AV, post and beyond. Connect 2 ME will also offer NAB Show exhibitors a new, dynamic way to engage ‘ME’ audiences and take greater advantage of the many sectors of the NAB Show universe.”