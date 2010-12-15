NAB Promotes Free Over the Air TV on TV, Radio

WASHINGTON: The National Association of Broadcasters this week unveiled a new on-air campaign promoting broadcast television. The campaign, comprised of 30-second television and radio ads, was previewed today as part of a membership-wide Webcast from NAB’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.



The lobby is making its “Future of TV” spot available to radio and television stations for airing from Jan. 4-24. The period coincides with the commencement of the new GOP-controlled congress.



Television spots, produced in both standard- and high definition, will be distributed via satellite on Dec. 16 between 1 and 1:30 p.m. ET from Galaxy 28 transponder C15 at 89 degrees West longitude, uplink frequency of 6225 H; download, 4000 V; audio, 6.2/6.8.



Radio spots will be made available for download at NAB.org. The 30-second ads were produced in both English and Spanish. The ads are embargoed until Jan. 4, 2011.