NAB Promotes Curtis LeGeyt to EVP, Government Relations

WASHINGTON – Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO, announced that Curtis LeGeyt, NAB senior vice president of public policy, has been promoted to the role of EVP of government relations after Kelly Cole announced she would be resigning from the position last week. LeGeyt will oversee all advocacy efforts of the department.

LeGeyt joined NAB in 2011 and last year became NAB’s principal liaison to the White House and executive agencies and departments. He previously served as a senior counsel to Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Patrick Leahy (VT), focusing on intellectual property, antitrust and First Amendment issues.

Cole’s last day will be Aug. 14.