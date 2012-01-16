NAB Mourns Passing of David Dziedzic

WASHINGTON: David Dziedzic, NAB senior vice president of Business Development, died Saturday morning of brain cancer at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md. He was 49. He is survived by his wife Diane and three sons, David, Luke and Charlie.



“The NAB family has lost a great friend,” said The following statement may be attributed to Chris Brown, executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations. “For nearly 15 years, David Dziedzic was central to the success of the NAB Show and helped make it one of the top trade show events in the world. He took the association to new levels of achievement through his creative leadership of NAB services and membership development outreach.



“We will remember David’s unpretentious, ‘can-do’ spirit, and we will honor him as a great family man who was a profile in courage and inspiration during his difficult fight over the last year. We grieve for Diane and David’s three sons, but we take comfort knowing that David touched countless lives in a remarkably positive way.”



David assumed his position as senior vice president of Business Development with NAB in November 2006. He was responsible for most of the non-dues revenue of the association, including exhibit sales, sponsorship, advertising, member services, merchandise and publications.

David joined NAB as senior vice president of advertising and services in January 1997.



Prior to NAB, David was the vice president of marketing for the Texas Rangers. Before his work with the Texas Rangers, David was the director of special events for Major League Baseball in New York.



A Chicago native, David was a 1984 graduate of the University of Notre Dame. The funeral service for David will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Good Counsel Churchin Vienna, Va.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society's Race for Hope, DC (Team Davey Doo) or Life with Cancer Center, 8411 Pennell St., Fairfax, Va., 22031.